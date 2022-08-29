INTERVIEW: Mark Wahlberg again raises $1 million for kids at Detroit Golf Club celebrity golf outing

DETROIT — Mark Wahlberg spent a of time over the years working on films like 'Transformers.' He found friends that became business partners, opening up restaurants, gyms, and a dealership.
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club.
He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
Watch Brad Galli's interview with Wahlberg:
