(WXYZ) — Michigan Panthers head coach Mike Nolan won UFL Coach of the Year last season, and watched the Legend of Jake Bates unfold in front of his eyes.

He visited WXYZ and talked about the new season, helping players reach the NFL, and inviting Dwayne The Rock Johnson to Ford Field. Brad Galli has more with the coach.

The Panthers open their home slate of games on Friday in Detroit. Click here for ticket information.