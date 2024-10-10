INTERVIEW: Patrick Kane on his first full Red Wings season, and how his son influenced his decision to re-sign

DETROIT — Patrick Kane sat down to discuss with WXYZ his first full season with the Red Wings, and the heavier expectations for the team. He explained his decision to initially sign with Red Wings, and how his young son helped influence the choice to stay in Detroit.

The future Hall of Famer is 29 goals away from 500 in his career, and is approaching another milestone moment. Realizing that Red Wings TV voices Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will likely be on the call for that goal, Kane shared his reverence for the pair.

Watch the full interview with Brad Galli in the video player

