DETROIT — Patrick Kane is proud of the Red Wings turnaround, and wishes they could just "keep playing" instead of the Four Nations break.

"If you told us we'd in this spot a couple months ago, I think we would have definitely taken it, but probably would've thought you were crazy at the same time," he told Brad Galli.

Detroit went 15-4-1 in the first 20 games under new head coach Todd McLellan.

Watch the interview: