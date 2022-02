Hal Sutton was the captain of the 2004 US Ryder Cup team at Oakland Hills. He talked with Brad Galli after the fire at the clubhouse.

"Sadness. So much history there. Not just my history, but so much other history," he said.

Sutton put into perspective the rallying he expects from the Oakland Hills community.

"A tragedy like this has a tendency to pull everyone together," he added.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW