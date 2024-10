ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sherrone Moore looked back at Michigan’s win over Michigan State, talking one-on-one with WXYZ in our weekly conversation.

Moore said Davis Warren and Michigan’s offense operated at a higher level in the win over MSU. Next up for the Wolverines: No. 1 Oregon.

“A win always gives you confidence. Our guys are feeding off that success, and we’re gonna try to continue to run through it,” Moore said.