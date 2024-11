ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore looked back at Michigan's game against Oregon in his weekly interview with WXYZ.

Moore reflected on Davis Warren's improved play, Alex Orji's involvement in the offense, and Colston Loveland's stardom. He also detailed how much NIL work makes up his day.

"That's 50 percent, if not more, of the day," Moore said, adding that "in the interview process" he vouched for U-M to become a leader in NIL funding.

