INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore on Michigan's win over Northwestern, duo of Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore said Michigan players and coaches "stayed the course" during their win over Northwestern. He explained how U-M won despite five turnovers, and why the dynamic duo of Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh is so important to the program's future.

"He started to feel it, he started to see the field, and the game started to slow down a little bit for him," Moore said of the freshman quarterback. He said Marsh has the work ethic that matches his skill, that could make him the next great wide receiver in Ann Arbor.

Moore talked with Brad Galli in WXYZ's weekly conversation with the head coach.