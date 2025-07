ALLEN PARK, Mich. — MLive sports writer Benjamin Raven joined Brad Galli for a conversation during Lions training camp, following the first day of pads. Ben's observations: Aidan Hutchinson is "an animal," and looks 100 percent -- and Marcus Davenport has caught his eye.

Plus: you've read his coverage of this team, but did you know he trained for two years in Canada to be a professional wrestler? His name in the ring... Benjamin Raven.