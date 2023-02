LAKELAND, Fla. (WXYZ) — Spencer Turnbull has been thinking about the moment he returns to Comerica Park in Detroit to pitch in front of Tigers fans for the first time since Tommy John surgery in 2021.

"I expect it'll be pretty emotional for me," Turnbull told Brad Galli in Lakeland. "It's been way too long."

