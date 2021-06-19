Irish rookie Leona Maguire leads Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Leona Maguire shot a 8-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic, the second straight week the Irish rookie has topped a leaderboard.

The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history. Last week in California, she tied for ninth in the LPGA Mediheal Championship after leading after the first round. Maguire had a 15-under 129 total at Blythefield Country Club.

Starting her morning round on No. 10, she had five birdies in a back-nine 31, bogeyed Nos. 1 and 2, then birdied Nos. 4 and 6, eagled the par-5 eighth and birdied the par-4 ninth. Su Oh of Australia was second after a bogey-free 65.