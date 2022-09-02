It’s Friday under the lights for Serena, shifting Western Michigan vs. Michigan State to ESPN2

It will be Friday night under the lights for Serena Williams.

Williams’ third-round US Open match against Ajla Tomljanovic has been scheduled to open the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. Williams has played in the same spot on the schedule for both matches thus far in what could be the final tournament of her career.

🚨 Friday, Sept. 2 Programming Update 🚨



🎾 The #USOpen third round match featuring #SerenaWilliams moves to ESPN at 7p ET



🏈 @ESPNCFB will air on ESPN2 at 7p ET pic.twitter.com/L1raZ3qThr — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 1, 2022

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will follow against Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Andy Murray opens day play on Ashe against No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini, followed by a meeting between Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.