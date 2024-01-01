'I've got controlled fury.' Dan Campbell says Lions moving forward after controversial call

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the press on Monday, saying the team is moving forward after the December 30 game.

"I'm ready now. I've got controlled fury and I'm ready to go," said Campbell. "We're on a mission and we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves"

The Lions lost 20-19 to the Cowboys on Saturday night in Arlington.

It came after a successful 2-point conversion that gave them a one-point lead was called back after a penalty.

"It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere. And you got to make that one extra play that we didn't. And so we will use this as fuel," said Campbell.

