(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey left in the first quarter of the team's NBA Summer League game against the Washington Wizards Saturday night with a right ankle sprain.

Ivey was fouled on a three-point attempt, and landed on a Washington defender's foot, leading to the injury. Ivey shot free throws before leaving the game. ESPN reported on its broadcast that Ivey would not return.

Ivey tallied 11 points and two assists in his five minutes of playing time Saturday.