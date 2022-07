PISTONS 81, TRAIL BLAZERS 78

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Detroit turned back Portland to cap off the first night of play in Las Vegas.

The No. 5 pick added six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Saben Lee and Isaiah Stewart scored 13 points apiece. No. 13 pick Jalen Duren scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Keon Johnson topped the Blazers with 22 points. Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick, scored two points in 5 1/2 minutes before leaving with a shoulder injury.