Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 2-11 start

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with head coach Urban Meyer after 13 games.

The announcement of Meyer's firing came hours after former player Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him in August during practice.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," owner Shad Khan said in a press release.

Meyer's time in Jacksonville has been plagued with controversies.

Meyer hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle in February. Critics heavily criticized news of the hiring after he was accused of racism by former Hawkeyes players. Doyle later resigned.

In August, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into Meyer after he said he took a player's COVID-19 vaccination status into account when cutting players from the team's 53-man roster.

In October, a video began circulating on social media showing Meyer dancing with a woman, who was not his wife, at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.

Khan said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.