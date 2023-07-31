Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell among rookies getting first-team reps at Lions training camp

Finally, after two days in pads, the Detroit Lions went through what Head Coach Dan Campbell called a jog-through on Sunday in front of fans.

Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs are among the guys getting a lot of first-team reps. The Lions picked Campbell, an Iowa linebacker, and Gibbs, an Alabama running back, in the first round.

Detroit expects a lot from their rookies this season, and they expect them to contribute them right away.

"Any time I get an opportunity to play with the ones. It's another good opportunity to see what a one offense looks like," Jack Campbell said.

"It feels great because being part of an offense like that and being able to help, just me adding to it," Gibbs added.

Jack Campbell said the biggest thing he's working on now is getting his feet settled and getting to know the playbook so he can then start figuring out plays before they happen.