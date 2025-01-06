Jahmyr Gibbs sets new Lions record for touchdowns in a single season

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs set a new single-season Lions record for touchdowns in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

With four touchdowns in the game – three rushing and one receiving – Gibbs now has 20 total touchdowns this season.

Gibbs has 15 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns with more than 1,800 combined yards.

He also has four rushing touchdowns of 25+ yards this season, joining Barry Sanders and Nick Pietrosante as the only players to do so in team history.

Gibbs also joins Billy Sims as the only players in franchise history to have at least 1,300 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards.

His 15 rushing touchdowns are the third-most in team history behind Jamaal Williams' 17 in 2002 and Barry Sanders' 16 touchdowns in 1991.