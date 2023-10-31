Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jahmyr Gibbs shines in national spotlight on Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions running game and defense shined on Monday Night Football as the Lions beat the Raiders 26-14 and improved to 6-2 this season. Detroit's defense had six total sacks and Gibbs had 152 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 23:34:36-04

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a standout game on national television Monday night, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown, doing things not done since Barry Sanders played.

According to the team, Gibbs is the first Detroit rookie running back to produce a game with 100+ rushing yards and 30+ receiving yards since Sanders did it in 1989.

Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the season on Monday as well, rushing for 27-yard TD late in the third quarter.

The last Lions rookie to produce multiple rushing touchdowns of 20+ yards in a season was Garry James in 1986.

The only Lions rookies to produce 125+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown in consecutive games were Gibbs this year, Kevin Jones in 2004, Sanders in 1989 and Billy Sims in 1980.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!