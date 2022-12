Jakub Vrana is getting closer to returning to the Red Wings lineup.

He has a three-game AHL conditioning stint, and could play for Detroit next week.

Vrana hasn't played since October 15, missing the last two months in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.

Derek Lalonde seemed optimistic he could play as early as Jan. 4. Robby Fabbri, who has not yet played this season after knee surgery, could also return next week.