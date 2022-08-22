Jalen Rose talks with Jeanna Trotman: the Giant Slide, the Pistons, and his labor of love with JRLA

Jalen Rose was back home in Detroit for the 12th annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy celebrity golf classic. He spoke with Jeanna Trotman at the pairings party about everything Detroit, from his academy to the Pistons and Belle Isle's Giant Slide.

While the golf outing continues to go strong, so does the school that it supports. The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit is entering it's 12th school year and boasts ridiculous graduation and post-secondary and college acceptance rates. Rose said he had a vision when he wanted to do staggered enrollment with a 9-16 model, but it has worked. He said he's incredibly proud of "his labor of love" has turned into.

Rose also raved about the Pistons and their draft, saying that Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will be incredible pieces to add to Cade Cunningham and company. In covering so many different NBA teams, Rose said he always checks to see if a team is truly building something and he said what Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey has done is undeniable and the progress is palpable. Rose said he is encouraged with what he has seen from guys like Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes.

As anyone else from Detroit, Jalen Rose couldn't help but talk about the Giant Slide on Belle Isle. While controversy has surrounded the "dangerous" slide recently, Rose wanted everyone to know that the slide has always been that wild. He joked with Jeanna Trotman that the slide made him who he is today.