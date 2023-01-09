Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' Lions rushing touchdown record

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' single-season rushing touchdown record on Sunday night in Green Bay.

Williams scored his 17th touchdown of the season, breaking Sanders' 16-touchdown record, which was set in 1991.

Earlier in the game, he tied the record with his 16th touchdown.

The Lions beat the Packers 20-16 at Lambeau on Sunday night, eliminating the Packers from the playoffs and the Lions finished the season 9-8.