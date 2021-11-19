Jamaal Williams excited to be back ahead of Cleveland

It is normal for veteran running back Jamaal Williams to provide the media with plenty of memorable soundbites. His first week back after missing the game in Pittsburgh was no exception.

In not new news: Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) is the best.



Why is he wearing his helmet during a press conference? Because he is so happy to be back playing that he is never taking it off. "I am bringing this everywhere I go." pic.twitter.com/7tAu2e8yMM — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 19, 2021

Williams said that he is so excited and happy to be back on the field with the Lions, that he is never taking his helmet off, even wearing it during his post practice press conference.

"I am bringing this everywhere I go," laughed Williams.

As of Thursday, Jared Goff again didn't practice due to his oblique injury. Taylor Decker was out for the first time Thursday with what is listed as an elbow injury. In total, 9 players made the injury report ahead of Friday's practice.