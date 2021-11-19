Watch
Jamaal Williams excited to be back ahead of Cleveland

Jamaal Williams thrilled about younger running backs
Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 23:08:19-05

It is normal for veteran running back Jamaal Williams to provide the media with plenty of memorable soundbites. His first week back after missing the game in Pittsburgh was no exception.

Williams said that he is so excited and happy to be back on the field with the Lions, that he is never taking his helmet off, even wearing it during his post practice press conference.

"I am bringing this everywhere I go," laughed Williams.

As of Thursday, Jared Goff again didn't practice due to his oblique injury. Taylor Decker was out for the first time Thursday with what is listed as an elbow injury. In total, 9 players made the injury report ahead of Friday's practice.

