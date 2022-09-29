Jamaal Williams is here to tell you his Lions touchdown dance was different than 'Key and Peele’

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Jamaal Williams is here to tell you his touchdown dance was different than 'Key and Peele.'

“No disrespect to Mr. Key,” the Lions running back said. “I’ve seen all of ‘Key and Peele.’”

Williams' celebration following his 13-yard rushing touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was short-lived.

Williams was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his hip-swiveling moves.

Viewers were quick to draw comparisons to a sketch from the Comedy Central series 'Key & Peele', in which a pelvic-thrusting wide receiver played by Keegan-Michael Key gets called for excessive celebration due to "too many pumps."

"That's three pumps and the rule book says you cannot have more than two," one of the commentators says in the sketch.

