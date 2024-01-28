Watch Now
James Houston active for Lions vs. 49ers; here's who's inactive

Paul Sancya/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reaches for his leg after being sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 28, 2024
Detroit Lions edge rusher James Houston is active for the NFC Championship as the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first time Houston has played since breaking his ankle in the second week against Seattle. Last season, he had eight sacks in seven games.

Inactive for the Lions

  • Kalif Raymond - WR
  • Hendon Hooker - QB
  • Tracy Walker III - S
  • Steven Gilmore - CB
  • Charles Harris - DL
  • Jonah Jackson - OL
  • Brodric Martin - DL

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play after suffering an injury last weekend.
Here's who is out for the 49ers:

  • CB Samuel Womack III
  • WR Ronnie Bell
  • WR Willie Snead IV
  • LB Jalen Graham
  • QB Brandon Allen
  • LB Curtis Robinson
  • OL Matt Pryor
