James Houston active for Lions vs. 49ers; here's who's inactive

Detroit Lions edge rusher James Houston is active for the NFC Championship as the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first time Houston has played since breaking his ankle in the second week against Seattle. Last season, he had eight sacks in seven games.

Inactive for the Lions



Kalif Raymond - WR

Hendon Hooker - QB

Tracy Walker III - S

Steven Gilmore - CB

Charles Harris - DL

Jonah Jackson - OL

Brodric Martin - DL

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play after suffering an injury last weekend.

Here's who is out for the 49ers:

