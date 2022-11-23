Jameson Williams excited to finally hit practice field for Lions, hungry to play

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Jameson Williams has not talked to Lions reporters since the summer. League rules prevent injured players from media obligations.

Injured no more, Williams spoke Tuesday about his joy in returning to the practice field.

"It was something I missed a lot and I’m just happy to get back going," he said.

Williams talked about his conversation with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, when he asked about wearing No. 9 with Detroit.

"One thing he told me was, the 9 gonna be moving a lot faster on the field," Williams said.

Brad Holmes traded up to pick Williams at No. 12 overall, despite the speedy Alabama wide receiver's ACL surgery. Williams said he wasn't too emotional in being allowed to practice. Rather, he said Tuesday he's excited to fly around the field.

"It's been a long time. I'm just excited to get back out there," he said. "I missed the game a lot. I'm real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, put my jersey on, and be able to get out there with the guys and actually be a part of the team."

