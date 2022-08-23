Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal out until at least October while recovering from injuries

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will be out at least the first four weeks of the NFL season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The team announced Tuesday they placed Williams on the reserve non-football injury list.

Detroit also placed fullback Jason Cabinda, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara and defensive lineman Josh Paschal on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Lions selected Williams at No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Alabama WR tore his ACL in the National Championship game in January.

Detroit also picked Paschal in the second round, but he's been recovering from an injury as well.