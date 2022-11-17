Jameson Williams likely to return to Lions practice after Thanksgiving

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Lions first round pick Jameson Williams is finally close to returning to practice.

Dan Campbell said the team expects the former Alabama wide receiver on the field after Thanksgiving.

"I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime would be the best way to – I think that’s tentatively what we’re looking at," Dan Campbell said. "I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton, but he’s close."

Williams is on the non-football injury list, working back from the ACL injury suffered in the national championship game. The Lions traded to acquire the No. 12 overall pick to choose Williams. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns at Alabama in the 2021 season.

"It certainly won’t be this week and I don’t see, there again, him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes. He’s progressing, there’s no setbacks," Campbell added.

The rookie cannot practice until he is put on the active roster.