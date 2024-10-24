Jameson Williams says he accepts two-game suspension, says it came as a surprise

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams released a statement on Thursday, saying he will accept the NFL's two-game suspension for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

This week, a report came out that Williams was facing a suspension for the violation.

In a statement, Williams said that he doesn't take supplements or vitamins and is overly-cautious about taking over-the-counter medicine.

The statement from Williams by Alliance_Sports reads:

"This week I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

"The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand.

"I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance.

"I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect for my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter."

The 23-year-old has 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns this season. He missed four games last season due to violating the NFL's gambling policy and missed much of the first season as he recovered from knee surgery.