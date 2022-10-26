Jameson Williams still 'at least probably another month' from playing for Lions, Dan Campbell says

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The wait to see the Lions other first round pick on the field continues.

Jameson Williams is still "at least probably another month" from hitting the field for the Lions, Dan Campbell said on Wednesday.



The first round pick out of Alabama is working back from an ACL. Campbell said the team has hope he will suit up before the end of the 2022 season.

“Hard to say when that is going to be,” Campbell said. “I would say at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Williams is on the non-football injury list, working back from the ACL injury suffered in the national championship game. The Lions traded to acquire the No. 12 overall pick to choose Williams. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns at Alabama in the 2021 season.

The rookie cannot practice until he is put on the active roster.

"We feel like we're gonna have him before this season's out," Campbell said.

