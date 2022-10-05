Jameson Williams 'still looking at a while' before Lions debut, Dan Campbell says

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell said Jameson Williams is still weeks away from his Lions debut.

"I think you’re still looking at a while. I mean, certainly, a good time after the bye before we even think about it," he said Wednesday.

The Lions selected Williams out of Alabama with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They knew his recovery from ACL surgery would keep him off the field weeks into his rookie season.

Campbell said Williams is "really improving," pointing out his progress over the last few weeks.

The rookie wideout is not officially practicing with the team, only standing in shorts near drills. Once he hits the field as an active participant, the Lions will have 21 days to activate him onto the 53-man roster.