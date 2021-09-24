Jamie Collins out, Trey Flowers questionable for Lions against Ravens

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Jamie Collins out Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, with linebacker Trey Flowers one of seven players listed as questionable.

Collins' official designation is "not injury related," as Detroit says it's working on making a trade.

Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not participate in practice this week.

Defensive ends Michael Brockers (shoulder) and Kevin Strong (concussion/thigh), linebackers Julian Okwara (neck) and Romeo Okwara (shoulder), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh), and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) are all questionable.