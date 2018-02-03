Janet Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Mesfin Fekadu, Associated Press
5:41 PM, Feb 3, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Justin Timberlake performs with Janet Jackson during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Donald Miralle
Copyright Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or rumors" as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: "I will not."

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top