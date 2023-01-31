Watch Now
Jared Goff added to Pro Bowl, totaling four Lions for first time since 1971

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Jared Goff is going to the Pro Bowl, joining three Lions teammates at the NFL's all-star weekend.

He replaced Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is playing in the Super Bowl.

Frank Ragnow was an original selection to the Pro Bowl roster, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were added on Monday.

The Lions have four offensive players on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 1971. Goff is just the second Detroit quarterback to go to the Pro Bowl since that year, with Matthew Stafford being the other. Stafford won MVP of the 2015 Pro Bowl.

Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He set a Lions franchise record with 324 straight passes without an interception, a streak that is the longest active in the NFL.

The Pro Bowl Games begin Thursday with a skills challenge, which is scheduled to include dodgeball, a lightning round game, a longest golf drive competition, precision passing and best catch.

Sunday features an additional skills challenge and the traditional Pro Bowl, which will be played as a flag football game.

