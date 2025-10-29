Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jared Goff, Dan Campbell talk about Lions 'go time' as Lions' November stretch begins

Dan Campbell laid out the crowded NFC picture for the Lions. Jared Goff said players heard the message, and know that it's "go time" as their November stretch begins. Brad Galli has more.
(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell laid out the crowded NFC picture for the Lions. Jared Goff said players heard the message, and know that it's "go time" as their November stretch begins.

