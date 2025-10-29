Jared Goff, Dan Campbell talk about Lions 'go time' as Lions' November stretch begins

(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell laid out the crowded NFC picture for the Lions. Jared Goff said players heard the message, and know that it's "go time" as their November stretch begins.
Watch more from Brad Galli in the video player above
(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell laid out the crowded NFC picture for the Lions. Jared Goff said players heard the message, and know that it's "go time" as their November stretch begins.
Watch more from Brad Galli in the video player above
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.