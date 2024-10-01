Jared Goff goes 18-18, has 3 combined TDs in Lions' 42-29 win over Seahawks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jared Goff combined for three touchdowns and the Lions offense returned to form, beating the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 on Monday Night Football at Ford Field.

It was a high-scoring game with both teams combining for more than 900 yards in the game.

Detroit and Seattle both punted on their first drives, but Detroit went off on its second drive. It was a 12-play, 93-yard drive that saw the Lions move the ball on the ground and through the air, ending with a 1-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery.

Jack Campbell forced a fumble on the Seahawks' next drive that was recovered by Carlton Davis and taken to the Seattle 14-yard line.

Detroit capitalized on that going three plays and 14 yards, ending with a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown at the start of the second quarter.

Seattle got on the board with their next drive that went 10 plays for 70 yards with Kenneth Walker getting a 1-yard touchdown run.

Detroit quickly answered going 70 yards of their own ending with another Gibbs touchdown, and the game with to halftime with Lions having a 21-7 lead.

Goff was 12-12 for 92 yards, and Gibbs and Montgomery combined for 88 yards and three touchdowns alone in the first half.

Seattle came out with a long drive to start the first half that went 10 plays and 75 yards, where they scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass. The TD came after a questionable pass interference call on Carlton Davis that put the Seahawks at the 9-yard line. That cut the lead to 21-14.

When the Lions took over, Goff completed a short pass to Montgomery, who looked Sanders-esque, breaking several tackles to go 40 yards down the field and into Seattle territory.

Ben Johnson dialed up more of his trickery on another touchdown play, with Goff handing the ball off to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then threw a 7-yard touchdown pass back to Goff to go back up 28-14 midway through the third quarter.

Detroit's defense was unable to stop the Seahawks offense again as they drove 80 yards on eight plays. Another crucial penalty against the Lions, this time against Terrion Arnold, put the Seahawks close to the end zone. They converted with another Walker touchdown. Seattle was unable to convert on two two-point conversion attempts.

The Lions' offense responded quickly with a huge play where Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a 70-yard touchdown pass and the Lions took a 35-20 lead.

Walker got his third rushing touchdown of the night to start the fourth quarter as he got past the defense and went 21 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 35-27.

Detroit went 3-and-out on the next drive, but the Lions were able to stop the Seahawks, thanks in part to an offensive pass interference penalty that negated a fourth-down conversion and forced Seattle to punt.

Goff threw for nearly 60 yards on the ensuing drive as the Lions went down the field. He found St. Brown for a touchdown and gave the Lions a 42-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. During that drive, he was also 3-3, which put him at 18-18 through 3 2/3 quarters.

The Seahawks drove down the field and got to the Lions 3-yard line, but the Lions defense stood strong and stopped Seattle on four straight plays before the two-minute warning and the Lions took over.

Detroit ran two plays but Seattle took down Goff in the endzone for a safety, cutting the lead to 42-29 and then getting the ball back just before the two-minute warning.

Penalties hurt the Lions as the Seahawks looked to score late in the game, but Kerby Joseph intercepted a Smith pass in the endzone to seal the game for the Lions.

The Lions will have a bye week next week.