Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

(WXYZ) — Quarterback Jared Goff has been named the Detroit Lions' nominee for the 204 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the coveted award presented by Nationwide on Thursday.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “This award is the league’s most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day.”

The nominees will receive up to $55,000 and the winner will receive up to $265,000 to go toward a charity of their choice.

The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced on Thursday, February 6, during NFL Honors.

For a full list of the nominees, click here.

