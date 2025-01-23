Jared Goff named MVP finalist; Campbell, Glenn & Johnson also included in NFL honors

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named a finalist for the NFL MVP, the league announced on Thursday.

Here are the five finalists:



Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills QB

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles RB

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals QB

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions QB

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens QB

Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns this season with a 111.8 QB rating and 72.4% completion percentage.

Detroit Lions coaches were also named finalists for the NFL Awards, which will be announced on Feb. 6.

They include:

Dan Campbell - AP Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson - AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Aaron Blenn - AP Assistant Coach of the Year