Jared Goff named MVP finalist; Campbell, Glenn & Johnson also included in NFL honors

Rey Del Rio/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named a finalist for the NFL MVP, the league announced on Thursday.

Here are the five finalists:

  • Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills QB
  • Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles RB
  • Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals QB
  • Jared Goff - Detroit Lions QB
  • Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens QB

Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns this season with a 111.8 QB rating and 72.4% completion percentage.
Detroit Lions coaches were also named finalists for the NFL Awards, which will be announced on Feb. 6.

They include:

Dan Campbell - AP Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson - AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Aaron Blenn - AP Assistant Coach of the Year

