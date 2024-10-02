Watch Now
Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week after completing all his passes

Jared Goff combined for three touchdowns and the Lions offense returned to form, beating the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 on Monday Night Football at Ford Field. It was a high-scoring game with both teams combining for more than 900 yards in the game.
(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the NFC offensive player of the week after his performance on Monday Night Football where he never threw an incomplete pass.

Goff went 18-18, which set a new record for most passes in a game without an incompletion, in the Lions' 42-29 win over Seattle.

Jared Goff goes 18-18, has 3 combined TDs in Lions' 42-29 win over Seahawks

He also threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and added a receiving touchdown when he caught a pass thrown by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“It's a cool thing. I’m just happy we got the win," Goff said after the game.

Goff's only incomplete pass was negated by a penalty.

