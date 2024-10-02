Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week after completing all his passes

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the NFC offensive player of the week after his performance on Monday Night Football where he never threw an incomplete pass.

Goff went 18-18, which set a new record for most passes in a game without an incompletion, in the Lions' 42-29 win over Seattle.

He also threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and added a receiving touchdown when he caught a pass thrown by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“It's a cool thing. I’m just happy we got the win," Goff said after the game.

Goff's only incomplete pass was negated by a penalty.