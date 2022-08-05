Jared Goff: poor reviews on his dunk, great reviews on his progress as Lions quarterback

Lions quarterback ran a touchdown in and then dunked the ball through the field goal posts in Allen Park in front of fans and his teammates. His offensive coordinator Ben Johnson unfortunately was far from impressed. Johnson rated it a four out of ten.

“I think it’s safe to say that after yesterday, if we had a pick’em for pickup basketball Jared’s going to be last," Johnson laughed. "I’ll tell you, I saw it flash before my eyes. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ He came back and said, ‘I had already committed to it, and when I started going – that’s a lot higher than I thought it was.’ It was good to see some excitement out there, and I’m happy with where the offense is at right now.”

Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson laughed when asked about how he would rate the dunk. He agreed that it wasn't great. However, when asked about his quarterback's progression from year one with Detroit, to his second year running the offense, Benson has noticed a tangible difference crediting his comfort and confidence. That's something the coaching staff is noticing as well.

"It’s been a challenge to rattle him. We’ve thrown some new concepts at him that we didn’t even do in the springtime, and he’s handled it really well," said Johnson. "I know Coach talked about just the offense as a whole being able to handle pressure and as the intensity goes up and the heat of the moment of the game goes up, that the heart rate goes down. I think he kind of is the example for that for the rest of the group because he has done a really nice job just staying steady, and he is focused. I’m really proud of where he’s at after a week and a half.”

Johnson is in his first year as offensive coordinator and so far through nearly two weeks of training camp, Dan Campbell says that he is very pleased with Johnson and that he likes what he is doing. Campbell feels that Johnson has a good handle of what the team is able to get out of Jared Goff and the receivers.

"He’s doing good," Campbell reiterated. "Man, we go into those meeting rooms after the practice with the coaches and we’re watching it all together and everybody’s on the same page. This is what we’re looking for, this is what I’m thinking. And so, there’s no – there’s nobody that doesn’t know. There’s no gray area for anybody, and so that’s going to the players as well from the coaches. So, Ben’s doing a hell of a job.”

As far as the play-calling abilities that Campbell infamously took over last season, he isn't ready to make a decision just yet on whether or not he will be appointing those duties to Johnson. He laughed and said he'll know that by Philadelphia, the first game of the regular season.