Javy Báez, Riley Greene & Gleyber Torres named All-Star Game starters

(WXYZ) — Three Detroit Tigers players will be starters for the American League All-Star team later this month, the team announced on Wednesday night.

Riley Greene and Javier Báez will start in the outfield, and Gleyber Torres will start at second base.

Báez will be the first player to start All-Star games both in the outfield and at shortstop in a career, according to Sarah Langs.

Green and Báez join Magglio Ordoñez, Chet Lemon, Ron LeFlore and Rusty Staub as Tigers outfielders who earned a fan-elected start.

Torres joins Lou Whitaker and Placido Polanco as Tigers second basemen to earn the fan-elected start.