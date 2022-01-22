Jazz snap three-game home skid, beat Pistons 111-101

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a 111-101 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 and Mike Conley 19 for Utah. The Jazz snapped a three-game home losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games overall.

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points to lead Detroit, which lost for the third time in four games.

Trey Lyles had 16 points, Rodney McGruder 15 and Saddiq Bey 13.