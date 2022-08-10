Jeanna Trotman interviews Lions WR DJ Chark, plus other observations from final public practice in Allen Park

The Detroit Lions picked up free agent DJ Chark from Jacksonville in the offseason and, while still in training camp, he's already proving to be a sure target of quarterback Jared Goff. During the Lions Family Fest open practice at Ford Field, Chark and Goff was the major takeaway with a few deep connections, including one for a touchdown.

"You almost feel like you can just chuck it up there wherever and he’s going to go get it," said Goff. "That’s a good feeling.”

Chark said it's still a lot about building the level of confidence and comfort between him and his quarterback. The biggest thing he appreciates about that relationship is the open line of communication intended to work towards the best finished product on the field.

"One thing I like about JG is being able to talk to him and figuring out what he's thinking and expressing what I'm thinking and what I like," said Chark. "We work on a lot of different routes."

Chark modestly laughed when being told that Goff says he feels like he can just "chuck the ball" for him to find, but immediately credits the wide receiver room in Detroit. He said it feels good to know that he could fill the void of being that deep, exciting target in Detroit, but at the same time, he knows it's the talent around him that is making him a better player.

DJ Chark interview:

🏈 comfort building w/ Goff

🏈 credits talented WR room for making him better- St. Brown, Reynolds, TK, etc picks up his standard

🏈 cultural improvements from Jacksonville "I'm treated well, players around me are treated well"

🏈 fatherhood w/ 2nd due in Oct pic.twitter.com/iKdaKpqhB6 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 10, 2022

"We have some very talented receivers in this room who drive me to be better every day," said Chark. "I feel like I need to step up my game. It makes me feel like when I'm out there I can't drop the standard or let any of those guys down."

Chark has been open about the toxic environment he came from in Jacksonville and he said he appreciates what he now has in Detroit and the difference is huge for him.

"Being here so far, I have nothing to complain about one thing," said Chark. "I am treated well, the players around me are treated well, treated like professionals."

He puts his work in at Allen Park trying to be a piece of the next step of the Lions offense and franchise. But when he leaves Allen Park, he has a whole different set of work waiting for him. A toddler daughter and another baby on the way. Chark and his wife are expecting their second child in October.

Baby Chark, do do dodo do.



Baby Chark, do do dodo do.

Daddy DJ said he'd be down for Ford Field to take part in a celebratory song/chant every time he scored a TD at home w/ his name in the Baby Shark song. (Like Jamie Tartt for you Ted Lasso fans.) Make it happen @Lions fans.

"It's great. It's a nice balance. I like playing with my daughter, she's crazy, she's running all over the field playing," laughed Chark. "I have to keep her away from the creepy ice cream trucks, she'll definitely go for the ice cream."

Other observations from Allen Park:



Dan Campbell didn't watch HBO's Hard Knocks, where truly he became a television sensation. From his memorable quotes to his emotional speeches, Campbell continues to show the world his personality, a personality that his team is quite fond of. He said he had a lot of calls and texts from friends poking fun at his appearances on the show, but he said he wouldn't shy away from showing who he really is.

"I am who I am. So, look anytime you do something like this, this is a big thing and you’re going to be out there in the public eye and people are going to gather their own perception of who you are and I’m not changing that. I mean, one way or another I can’t change that, I just got to be myself.”



Dan Campbell: a lover of Metallica, a man of the people, a television sensation, and a coach who's most recent hit quote reads: "It doesn't matter if you have one ass-cheek and three toes, I will beat your ass."

Sheila Ford Hamp is intently roaming the sidelines, again. She has been at about every single practice that WXYZ has reported from. Most of the time, she is accompanied by other Lions brass in Brad Holmes and Rod Wood. But the presence and interest in the team's owner is the continued sign of promise for the Lions franchise.

Dan Campbell hugs Sheila Ford Hamp after wrapping up practice ahead of Friday's first preseason game.



Dan Campbell hugs Sheila Ford Hamp after wrapping up practice ahead of Friday's first preseason game.

FWIW, she has been at every practice that I've seen, intently on the sidelines... in this video (and most often) accompanied by Rod Wood and Brad Holmes.

Jared Goff was making his rounds after practice, signing autographs and talking with fans. His fiance was also present. The Lions quarterback got engaged to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper in June.