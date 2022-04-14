Watch
Jeff Blashill named USA assistant coach for 2022 World Championships

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill stands behind his bench during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 14:26:50-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has been named an assistant coach for the USA Hockey men's team that will compete at the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

Blashill spent 2017-19 as Team USA head coach for the World Championships, including a bronze-medal finish in 2018.

Don Granato and Mike Hastings will also serve as assistants under head coach David Quinn for the tournament, which will take place May 13-29 in Finland.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have the vast experience this group of coaches brings to the table,” said 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team general manager Ryan Martin. “They all have been involved in international tournaments previously and we’re really happy overall with the entire staff we have in place to support our team in the upcoming world championship.”

Red Wings athletic trainer Piet VanZant was also named to the Team USA support staff for the tournament.

