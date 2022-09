ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Lions corner back Jeff Okudah bounced back from two tough injuries. He said health-wise, he's "good to go." Now the focus is on what's next.

The former first-rounder is adding a ton of value to Detroit's defense. "I'm definitely proud of where I am now from where I was in the past," he said on Wednesday, after shadowing Vikings top wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Watch his conversation with Brad Galli: