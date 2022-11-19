Jeimer Candelario among seven players non-tendered by Tigers for 2023

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers declined to tender a 2023 contract to seven players Friday, including third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

Under MLB rules, teams had until 8 p.m. Friday to tender 2023 contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Players who did not receive a contract tender become free agents, while those receiving tenders have until January 13 to work out a deal with their team before exchanging arbitration terms.

Along with Candelario, the Tigers declined to tender 2023 contracts to pitchers Miguel Diaz and Kyle Funkhouser, catcher Michael Papierski, infielder Brendan Davis, and utility players Harold Castro and Willi Castro.

Detroit avoided arbitration with pitcher Tyler Alexander, agreeing to terms Friday on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.