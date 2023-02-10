Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jets’ Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Aidan Hutchinson runner-up

Ahmad Sauce Gardner Super Bowl Honors Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David J. Phillip/AP
Defensive rookie of the Year, New York Jets' Sauce Gardner speaks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ahmad Sauce Gardner Super Bowl Honors Football
Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl Honors Football
Posted at 11:18 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 23:18:20-05

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second with 129 points, getting three first-place votes.

Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 46-4-0=242
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 3-35-9=129
Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 1-11-35=73
Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, 0-0-3=3
Jalen Pitre, Houston, 0-0-1=1
Sam Williams, Dallas, 0-0-0=1

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!