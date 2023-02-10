Jets’ Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Aidan Hutchinson runner-up

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second with 129 points, getting three first-place votes.

Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 46-4-0=242

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 3-35-9=129

Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 1-11-35=73

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, 0-0-3=3

Jalen Pitre, Houston, 0-0-1=1

Sam Williams, Dallas, 0-0-0=1