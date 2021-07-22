Watch
Sports

Actions

Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This is a 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, currently a New York Jets assistant coach was in a “horrific” bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition. Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night, July 29, 2021, that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized. (AP Photo/File)
Jets Knapp Accident Football
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 19:31:12-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died on Thursday afternoon.

The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness.

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist.

Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!