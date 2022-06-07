Watch
Jets’ Kyle Connor, Michigan native, wins Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, March 13, 2022, in St. Louis.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 21:17:19-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL’s most gentlemanly player.

The league announced the honor Monday night before Game 4 of the Western Conference final between Colorado and Edmonton.

Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents.

It’s his first time winning the Lady Byng. Last year’s winner, Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association. Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon was third.

