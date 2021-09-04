Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dierdorf to retire following 2021 Michigan Football season

(WXYZ) — Michigan play-by-play announcer Jim Brandstatter announced he is retiring following the end of the 2021 Michigan Football season. Color analyst Dan Dierdorf will also be retiring.

Both men made the announcement shortly before their season-opening broadcast on Saturday morning.

Brandstatter has been heard on Michigan radio in some form since 1987. He was previously the color analyst while Frank Beckmann called play-by-play, but he shifted over to the play-by-play role in 2014.

“Neither of us wants to make this about us,” Brandsatter said to The Detroit News. “It’s about Michigan football. We had a great run. I have had the best run of all. It’s been a dream job. Now, it’s time to move on and get somebody else in there.

Both men also played for Michigan. Brandstatter was an offensive tackle from 1969-1972 and Dierdord played from 1968-1970. He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a College Football Hall of Famer.